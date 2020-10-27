Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

On Sunday, November 1, Daylight Saving Time will end and Standard Time begins. Memphians will set back their clocks, cell phones and computer devices. The changing of the batteries in your smoke alarms & carbon monoxide alarms are important

changes that could possibly save lives, prevent injuries and minimize property damage.



The Memphis Fire Department recommends that citizens change the batteries in their smoke alarms & carbon monoxide alarms. According to the United States Fire Administration (USFA), the risk of dying in a residential fire is reduced by 82 percent in

homes equipped with working smoke alarms and automatic or residential fire sprinklers, when compared with homes lacking them. Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested at least once a month and the batteries changed twice a year.

Smoke alarms should be properly installed and maintained in or near each sleeping area and on every level of the home. When you change the battery in the alarms, dust or vacuum them to ensure that they are free of debris. The 10-year lithium battery cannot be replaced; therefore, the entire smoke alarm should be replaced according to the manufacturer’s instructions.



City of Memphis residents may apply for a free smoke alarms by contacting the Fire Museum of Memphis at (901) 636-5650 or visiting https://www.memphistn.gov/government/fire-department/free-smoke-alarm-application/. Always have a plan of escape in case there is a fire and routinely practice your escape route. Also remember that 9-1-1 is for emergencies only. For all other Fire/EMS NONEMERGENCY issues please dial (901) 458-8281.